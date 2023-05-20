Inter-state weapon supply gang busted in Punjab's Ludhiana; 3 arrested

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 20 ( ANI): Punjab Police arrested three persons and busted a inter-State gang involved in supplying weapons in Punjab's Ludhiana, officials said adding weapons and live cartridges were seized from the possession of the alleged accused.

The arrested persons were identified as Hardev Singh, Dharampreet Singh, and Ravinderpal Singh.

Hardev Singh is a member of the Pavittar Husandeep gang while the other two are members of the Darman Kahlon gang, police said.

Eight Pistols of 0.32 Bore, 14 Magazines, and five live cartridges were seized from them.

"On May 15, the Police party of police station Sadar Khanna was on its way to Manji Sahib, Kot for inspection. When they were present near Bija Chowk Bridge, an informer told the Police party that four-five unidentified persons were travelling from Delhi towards Ludhiana in a car and were carrying illegal weapons with them," the police said in a press release.

"Acting on this information an FIR was registered under Sections 25/54/59 Arms Act in the police station, Sadar Khanna. A check-point was set up at GT Road, village Mandyala Kalan and the car was stopped and the four persons in it were questioned."

The arrested were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody for four days. Police said that further investigation was carried out.

During questioning, it was found that Hardev Singh is a member of the Pavittar Husandeep gang, said the police

Hardev Singh met Husandeep in Amritsar jail and supplied weapons and drugs at the interstate level. Hardev Singh has several FIRs registered in his name under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act( NDPS) in Punjab. It was also found that the accused Ravinderpal Singh is an active member of the Darman Kahlon Group and he too has several FIRs registered in his name under NDPS Act, Arms Act, attempt to murder IPC Sections in Punjab, said police.

During the investigation, Ravinderpal Singh confessed that three pistols of 0.32 bore, five magazines and three live cartridges are present at his farmhouse. Up on this information, those weapons were recovered from his farmhouse, said police.

Further forward and backward linkages revealed that Ravinderpal Singh purchased these weapons from Sandhaur in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district with the help of one of his accomplices currently in Jail.

This accused was brought on a production warrant and further recovery of two pistols of 0.32 bore five magazines and two live cartridges was made as per his disclosure statement, said the police statement.

"Further investigation of the matter is going on. By arresting these accused, Khanna Police has achieved great success and prevented them from committing major crimes," the police statement added.

