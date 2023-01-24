Interesting and significant facts about Republic Day that one should know

The most important national festivities in India are Republic Day and Independence Day. Across the country, the day is commemorated with enthusiasm and patriotism.

The day commemorated the anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and honoured the unity and diversity of the nation. The celebrations are in full swing and will take place at the Kartavya Path (Rajpath), where the country's military will demonstrate its power and valour.

This year's festivities will include India's largest drone display, a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, a parade, and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Here are some interesting facts about Republic Day.