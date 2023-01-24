Interesting and significant facts about Republic Day that one should know
The most important national festivities in India are Republic Day and Independence Day. Across the country, the day is commemorated with enthusiasm and patriotism.
The day commemorated the anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and honoured the unity and diversity of the nation. The celebrations are in full swing and will take place at the Kartavya Path (Rajpath), where the country's military will demonstrate its power and valour.
This year's festivities will include India's largest drone display, a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, a parade, and the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Here are some interesting facts about Republic Day.
- Republic Day marks the day on January 26, 1950, when India's Constitution came into effect. The Constituent Assembly created and adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949.
- The first Republic Day parade was held in 1950. It took place at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium). Three thousand Indian military personnel and over 100 aircraft participated in the parade.
- For the first four years, these marches were held at Irwin Stadium, Red Fort, and Ramlila Grounds.
- The first Rajpath parade was held in 1955. The event's chief guest is Pakistan's Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad. It was the first of only two times that a Pakistani leader was given the honour.
- The Beating Retreat ceremony, which takes place every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, traces its origins to a tradition from the 1600s. This tradition to announce the return of the troops began when King James II ordered his troops to beat drums, lower flags, and organise a parade to declare the end of a day of combat.
- In 2018, French Army soldiers were the first foreign military contingent to march in the Republic Day Parade.