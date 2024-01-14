International Kite Festival 2024: Amit Shah Spotted Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, January 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spotted flying kites in Ahmedabad to mark the International Kite Festival 2024. After his morning visit to the Jagannath Temple, Shah headed to Gandhinagar and then to Vejalpur, where he engaged in kite-flying from the rooftop of an apartment.

Before flying kites, Amit Shah distributed Uttarayan festival items, including kites and chikkis, to children in Vejalpur. The children were delighted to receive kites from the Home Minister, and the event was attended by Vejalpur MLA Amit Thacker as well as other leaders and activists. Interestingly, there was a convergence of three individuals named Amit – Home Minister Amit Shah, Alicebridge MLA Amit Shah, and Vejalpur MLA Amit Thakar.

VIDEO | Union Home Minister @AmitShah flies a kite as he attends the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/2ZuQ1sfdXw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

Amit Shah has a history of celebrating Uttarayan in Ahmedabad, having done so multiple times in the past. Last year, he also visited Vejalpur for the Uttarayan festivities. Before reaching Vejalpur, Shah visited the renowned Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, where, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he participated in worship. His schedule also includes a visit to Gandhinagar.