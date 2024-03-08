International Women’s Day 2024: ‘Saree Run’ Event Organised in Chandigarh To Celebrate Women’s Day (Watch Video)

The spirit of International Women’s Day 2024 was celebrated in Chandigarh. Around 300 women wore red sarees to the 'Saree Run' event in the early morning on Friday, March 8.

The event has been held in Chandigarh for the past seven years on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the initiative of the Run Club of Chandigarh. The women ran 3 to 5 km to convey the need for women's fitness.

Two days ago, 50 women also did Zumba in sarees. This enthusiasm at that time was worth seeing. This program is being organised with the health and fitness of women in mind so that they can remain alert about their health and focus on their fitness.