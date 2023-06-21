International Yoga Day celebration held in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated in Yoga demonstrations at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Yoga.

Meanwhile, inside the premises of the Maharashtra Assembly or Vidhan Bhavan a yoga event was organised this morning in which Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar among others participated.

Speaking to reporters Chief Minister Shinde said that practising Yoga will keep one healthy both physically and mentally.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Yoga Day nine years ago. This day is very important as far as our awareness of health is concerned. It has also been recognized by the UN and Modiji has made Yoga famous on the world stage. In today's changing lifestyle, yoga is most important which keeps us healthy both physically and mentally," Shinde said.

Talking about the health benefit of the practice, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Yoga is a preventive therapy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put forth a proposal by the UN that June 21 should be celebrated as Yoga Day and today 200 countries celebrate it as Yoga Day. Yoga is our ancient health system, it is a preventive therapy," Fadnavis said.

"We face many types of stress in normal life but through yoga, all the stress gets removed and we get the means to lead a good life," the Deputy CM added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a State visit to the United States and will participate in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters, wished people on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

Speaking about the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', PM Modi said, "The 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' has made the Yoga Day events more special this year. Its idea is based on the interrelationship between the idea of yoga and the expanse of the ocean."

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

