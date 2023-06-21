International Yoga Day: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday performed Yoga here in the national capital to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. He performed Yoga with others at an open ground.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning wished the countrymen on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, and said that the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is 'historic'.

The Prime Minister is presently on a state visit to the US, and he will be participating in a Yoga programme organised at the UN headquarters.

"At around 5:30 pm IST, I will participate in the Yoga program which is being organised at the headquarters of the United Nations. The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries," PM Modi said in a video message on Wednesday morning.

Many ministers and political leaders performed Yoga to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to perform yoga at garrison ground in Jabalpur.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday also participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Apart from that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed Yoga in Haridwar.

In Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day.

