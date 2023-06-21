International Yoga Day: Underwater Yoga in Gujarat's Rajkot, Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], June 21 : At least 200 women in Gujarat's Rajkot performed 'Aqua yoga' in a swimming pool to mark the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations. on Wednesday. All woman yoga practitioners were seen performing underwater yoga at ease.

In a similar attempt, a group of Yoga practitioners performed 'Jal Yoga' in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram to mark the occasion. 'Jal Yoga' is a relatively young form of yoga that requires a person to perform the asanas in water.

Yoga practitioners, NJ Bose and Sudalai, performed asanas in water for three hours in Agni Theertham Sea at Rameshwaram and kept floating on the water. They encouraged people to improve their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Jal Yoga works as a great breathing exercise and also helps in maintaining proper posture and enhances inner peace.

Among other different ways that people celeberated the day included one in which women performed asanas dressed in traditional sarees.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh permed yoga at Mumbai's Gateway of India by wearing traditional Marathi 'Nauwari Saree' to mark the day. She was accompanied by hundreds of women, all similarly dressed in traditional Nauwari Sarees.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also performed Yoga at an indoor stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, to mark the Yoga Day.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice. It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor