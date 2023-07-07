Interstate arms trafficker arrested by Delhi police special cell

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested an interstate arms trafficker, said the police.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Sajid alias Rashid, who is a habitual offender and has previously been involved in 4 cases of attempt to murder, dacoity, and the Arms Act in Delhi, police added.

The accused had allegedly supplied several firearms to different criminals in Delhi NCR, they said.

Eight illegal pistols of different calibres were recovered from him, the police further added.

"A team of SWR/Special Cell, led by Inspector Chandrika Prasad and Inspector Anuj Tyagi, under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt and under the overall guidance of Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP/SWR, Special Cell, has arrested an illegal firearms trafficker, Mohd. Sajid alias Rashid (Age 38 years) s/o Late Md. Nizamuddin r/o JJ Colony, Wazirpur, Delhi. On search, eight illegal, sophisticated weapons meant for supply to the gangsters in Delhi/NCR, were recovered from his possession. A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at the PS Special Cell in this regard. The accused has been supplying illegal arms to the criminals of Delhi/NCR for many years, stated the press release.

"Teams of the SWR/Special Cell are making continuous efforts to cut the supply line of illegal firearms being brought into Delhi/NCR by various firearms suppliers. The efforts of the team paid off when an information was received that one Mohd. Sajid, a resident of Wazirpur, Delhi, who is previously involved in several criminal cases, is indulged in the smuggling of illicit firearms from UP and is supplying the weapons to the gang members of different syndicates, including the group of most wanted gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu," it said.

"The team deployed sources and made efforts to collect more information about Sajid and his activities. After persistent hard work, specific information was received that Mohd. Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms to some members of Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu Gang, on the night of 28.06.2023. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and on 28/06/2023 at around 10:40 pm, Mohd. Sajid was apprehended by the team from the road near Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal, Delhi," it stated.

"On search, eight illegal firearms (5 sophisticated pistols of .32 bore and 3 single shot pistols of .315 bore) were recovered from his possession. A case under the new stringent provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard, and an investigation is being conducted to identify the members of the whole network," it further added.

"Mohd. Shajid was born and brought up in Wazirpur, Delhi. His father used to work at a meat shop in Wazirpur, and his mother is a housewife. He has studied up to the 5th standard. Due to his father's deteriorating health, he joined him in his meat business. He also started working as a meat contractor in Ghazipur Murga Mandi, where he came into contact with Ashok and Hazi, who inducted him into this dirty business of arms trafficking. Hazi was a Meerut-based arms supplier. Thereafter, Sajid started supplying arms to criminals in Delhi," said the press release.

"In 2012, Mohd. Sajid was arrested and sent to jail in a case of armed robbery in the Kamla Market area. During his stay in jail, he came into contact with several criminals. After coming out on bail, he continued supplying illicit weapons. He was arrested again in a case of dacoity worth Rs. 25 lakh in the area of PS Amar Colony, Delhi. However, he continued trading illicit weapons even after coming out of jail. He would purchase weapons from different weapon suppliers in Meerut, UP, and would sell the same to the criminals of Delhi/NCR," it said.

"In 2022, he, along with one Aatish Lala, was involved in a case of attempted murder in the area of PS Gulabi Bagh and was arrested with an illicit weapon in his possession. He remained in jail until December 2022. In jail, he came into contact with several gangsters, including Jyoti Sangwan, alias Jyoti Baba, and his associates. Jyoti Baba asked him to provide good quality weapons to his gang members, to which he agreed," it further added.

"After coming out on bail, he started supplying illicit weapons to the members of the Nandu-Jyoti Baba gang and other criminals in Delhi. Sajid would purchase an illicit pistol of.32 bore for around thirty-five thousand rupees and would sell the same to the criminals for around Rs 45 thousand. Thus, he was earning Rs. 10,000/- per pistol," it said.

"He procured this consignment of eight pistols from one Wasim, r/o Meerut, and was about to deliver the same to a member of the Nandu-Jyoti gang, but was apprehended before that. The accused has supplied a huge number of illegal weapons to different gangsters and gang members in Delhi & NCR," it stated.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor