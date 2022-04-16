Interstate drug trafficker held with 15 kg cannabis

New Delhi, April 16 Delhi police has arrested an interstate drug supplier and confiscated 15 kg of cannabis from his possession, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Surjeet (28), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Harsha Vardhan said that a tip-off regarding movement of an interstate drug peddler near MB Road, Saket was received on April 15 after which the police immediately swung into action and constituted a team to nab the accused.

The police laid a trap at a specified location and apprehended accused Surjeet. From his possession, three packets containing total 15.3 kg cannabis were recovered.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 20 of the NDPS Act.

Further probe is on, the official added.

