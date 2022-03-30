Interstate narcotic drug cartel's kingpin arrested

New Delhi, March 30 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the kingpin of an interstate narcotic drug cartel who was involved in supplying contraband for the past 25 years, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, 44-year-old accused Deepak Rahi belongs to a family in which almost all members including his wife, both the parents, brothers, uncles, sisters, nieces are involved in cases of drug trafficking, assault on police, stone pelting and riots in Delhi.

Rahi, who was absconding in many cases including of MCOCA in Delhi, was arrested from Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on March 28, Monday, after it was found that he was still indulging in supply of narcotic drugs in Trans Yamuna area.

At the time of arrest, an amount of Rs 10 lakh was recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the accused was absconding for a year in many criminal cases after jumping bail granted by Delhi High Court in a general order due to prevailing Covid pandemic in Delhi.

"Despite orders of Delhi High Court to surrender, Rahi did not. He was also absconding in another case of drug trafficking," the DCP said.

The official informed that Rahi was previously involved in 20 criminal cases including of MCOCA, NDPS Act, robbery, assault, hurt, trespass, theft, mischief, intimidation, riots, restraint, threatening, molestation, arms act, excise act etc in Delhi during last 25 years.

"Accused Deepak's two brothers, father, mother are also bad characters of Vivek Vihar police station. Whenever police raid their houses to conduct search, recover drugs or arrest the suspects, Deepak and his family members have a tendency to start pelting stones on police so as not to get the recovery of drugs and to avoid registration of NDPS act cases against them," the senior official said.

