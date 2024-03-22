IPL 2024: Chennai Metro Extends Timings for CSK vs RCB Match Today – Details Inside

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to commence today with an electrifying match between the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chennai's iconic Chepauk stadium, starting at around 7:30 pm.

Anticipating heavy traffic due to the IPL match, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced extended service hours. In a social media post, CMRL expects high ridership at Government Estate and Central metro stations.

The post reads: "Due to the IPL cricket match scheduled at Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024, CMRL will operate metro trains beyond the regular schedule until 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, to facilitate the safe return of cricket fans."

CMRL also advised commuters about potential network congestion and difficulties purchasing tickets online near the stadium. To avoid long queues after the match, they recommend purchasing tickets in advance for return journeys or round trips. Passengers can buy tickets through the CMRL mobile app, phone app, WhatsApp, ONDC, or ticket counters at any station.

For late-night travel after regular operating hours, CMRL will set up counters at Government Estate Metro and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro stations to sell single journey tickets for a flat fare of Rs. 50, valid for exiting at any metro network station.

"CMRL is committed to providing safe and comfortable transportation for Chennai residents during the IPL season," the post concludes.

Broadcast Information:

Viewers can watch the live IPL action on Star Sports Network TV channels. The match will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website, with commentary available in 12 languages: English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, and Bengali.