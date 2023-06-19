IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Ravi Sinha, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday.

A government order stated, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Ravi Sinha will succeed the incumbent Samant Kumar Goel on the completion of his tenure on June 30.

Sinha, who is a 1988 batch IPS officer, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor