Iqbal Mirchi Case: ED attaches four floors of Former Minister Praful Patel's property

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confirmed the attachment of properties of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel in the Iqbal Mirchi case.

The attached property includes four floors in the prime property Ceejay House at Worli belonging to Praful Patel and his family.

Praful Patel will have to evacuate these four floors now from the prime property of Ceejay House in Worli.

ED said that the attachment was done last year, and now the adjudicating authority has confirmed the attachment of the said properties.

Earlier, two floors in the Ceejay House belonging to Iqbal Mirchi family members were also attached by the ED.

Praful Patel served as the Civil Aviation Minister and Minster of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises under the UPA government.

( With inputs from ANI )

