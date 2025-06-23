IRCTC-Aadhaar Linking: How to Link UIDAI to Book Tatkal Train Tickets Online From July 1; Check Step-by-Step Process

To book your train ticket, it is important to link your Aadhaar with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). As per the advisory issued by the Indian Railways on June 10, one can only book Tatkal tickets online through the IRCTC website or application after authenticating their UIDAI number.

From July 15, 2025, Aadhaar-based OTP verification will be mandatory for passengers booking Tatkal tickets, so it's important to link your UIDAI number to IRCTC for seamless verification and convenience when booking tickets.

“Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerised PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorized agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025,” the ministry said in its notification.

How to Link IRCTC-Aadhaar?

1. Log in to your IRCTC application or website.

2. Click on the 'My Account' page and select Authenticate User.

3. Enter your Aadhaar number and click on verify details and click on to receive OTP.

4. Enter the OTP you received on a mobile number linked to the submitted Aadhaar.

5. Click on the submit button to authenticate the details with Aadhaar.

6. On successful authentication, a confirmation message will be displayed.

To make Tatkal bookings more secure and user-focused, from July 1, only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website or app. pic.twitter.com/4Sr24VAW3I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 16, 2025

Users who link their Aadhaar numbers to IRCTC can book up to 12 tickets each month. However, users who do not link their Aadhaar numbers to their IRCTC account can only book six tickets per month.