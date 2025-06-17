How to Use ChatGPT to Generate Images on WhatsApp? Follow These Easy Steps

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has collaborated with Meta-owned WhatsApp to generate images using technology with just one command. The generative AI bot developing company said it has launched the image generation feature in WhatsApp via 1-800-ChatGPT.

ChatGPT image generation is now available in WhatsApp via 1-800-ChatGPT.



Now available to everyone.https://t.co/RF3A1bDU4n — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 16, 2025

The feature is available to all users of ChatGPT and WhatsApp, with no subscription fee or beta access required. If you’re already chatting with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, you can start creating images directly from the conversation. And if you’re not, here’s how to get started:

How to Connect ChatGPT to WhatsApp?

Save the number: +1-800-242-8478 to your phone book.

On WhatsApp, send 'Hi' to get started.

ChatGPT will ask you to verify. Follow the prompt to link your OpenAI account.

Now, type prompts to start generating images.

Generating images with the help of AI has now become a trend, and recognising this, ChatGPT has brought this feature to your fingertips, without needing to use any extra AI applications.