IRCTC Down: Indian Railways E-Ticketing Service Unavailable on Website and App

Passengers who book tickets online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) face issues while using the website and mobile app, as the website showed an error on Monday morning, December 9.

According to the outrage tracking website Downdetector.com, more than 1500 users from India reported issues at around 10.52 am on both the mobile app and desktop site. According to the data, 48% reported problems accessing the website, 40% reported they were unable to use the mobile application of IRCTC, and 12% were facing ticketing-related issues.

After the website went down, users moved to X (formerly Twitter) to report the problem and expressed frustration by sharing screen grabs showing the website "Down." One of the X users, Shiv Raj Yadav, asked in a post, "If anybody Emerges for tatkal ticket, how do I book now?"

Another user shows frustration blaming Indian Railways for the down time and asked for improvement of website. "The Most Pathetic Service from @IRCTCofficial , When Can we expect an Improvement? are we so incompetent that cant handle the traffic on the #irctc app and website. when talking about the development but the foundation is very weak which is your server which is down all d time," wrote a user on X, while tagging IRCTC.

The Most Pathetic Service from @IRCTCofficial , When Can we expect an Improvement? are we so incompetent that cant handle the traffic on the #irctc app and website. when talking about the development but the foundation is very weak which is your server which is down all d time. pic.twitter.com/VpxRw8GemC — Chintan Raval (@ChintanRaval1) December 9, 2024

"The national train booking system #IRCTC has been down for more than an hour, and nobody is even talking about it. @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw, I should file a case against you guys for making me lose the most important train of my career.

Will never trust Indian railways ever," a user stated.

According to the media reports, the down time of the website began at around 10 am on Monday, affecting commuters and ticket buyers, several passengers reported that they are unable to login, others said that they were facing issues while searching train schedules and making tracsaction online while booking tickets.