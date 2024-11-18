IRCTC Introduces Budget-Friendly Classical Gujarat Tour: Explore Majestic Statue of Unity and Top Destinations

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an exciting, budget-friendly tour package for families looking to explore Gujarat. Titled "Classical Gujarat-Ahmedabad-Vadnagar-Vadodara Ex Gorakhpur" (NLR034A), the package offers a 6-night, 7-day itinerary covering major attractions across Gujarat.

IRCTC Launches Budget-Friendly Gujarat Tour Package for Families

IRCTC has introduced a 6-night, 7-day tour package, "Classical Gujarat-Ahmedabad-Vadnagar-Vadodara Ex Gorakhpur (NLR034A)," ideal for families seeking to explore Gujarat's rich heritage, culture, and architecture.

Get a chance to witness the majestic Statue of Unity with IRCTC’s Classical Gujarat tour. Explore popular destinations and immerse yourself in the alluring charms of this vibrant city.

Book now! https://t.co/hljoZPRApB



Tour Details

Start Location: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

: Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Travel Dates: 23 November, 30 November, 7 December, 14 December, 21 December 2024

Key Highlights

Ahmedabad : Visit Sabarmati Ashram and explore the vibrant cultural heritage.

: Visit Sabarmati Ashram and explore the vibrant cultural heritage. Vadnagar : Discover this ancient town's historical significance.

: Discover this ancient town's historical significance. Vadodara: Explore palaces, museums, and gardens.

The package offers affordable travel options with different fare categories, making it suitable for family travelers. Bookings can be made through the IRCTC website or by contacting customer care.

The tour package offers travel in 2AC and 3AC, with different fares for each class. The package starts at Rs 24,085 per person. Passengers can book this tour by visiting IRCTC's website at irctctourism.com.

