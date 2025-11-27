IRCTC Launches International Tour Packages, Including Europe and Dubai, Under MOSD Tour Model

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched international tour packages from India. The packages are under its new Multiple Origin, Single Destination (MOSD) tour model, allowing travellers from different Indian cities to depart separately and converge at a single international destination.

Upcoming MOSD tours include a Dubai package in January 2026 and Europe tours in April and June. IRCTC also announced early-bird discounts on select Japan and Australia packages, along with special Christmas and New Year holiday tours.

The "Dazzlin Dubai" tour package, which is scheduled to depart from January 22, 2026, with four four-night and five-day tours, will have more than 150 passengers travelling from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore.

IRCTC said that the package is priced from Rs 88,900 designed to offer excellent value with a comprehensive and well-planned itinerary.