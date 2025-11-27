Mumbai Air Pollution: Shiv Sena MP Declares Public Health Emergency, Demands Ban on Construction and Digging Work in City

Shiv Sena Ekna Shinde-led faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora claimed that he wrote a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), arguing to temporarily ban construction and digging work in Mumbai. Deora took to the social media platform X to share a letter written to the Mumbai civic body. He points out that the city's pollution is no longer a seasonal issue. Deora called it a 'public health emergency'.

"Mumbai’s air-pollution crisis is no longer a seasonal issue — it is a public-health emergency. India needs a nationwide war & a national consensus against air pollution," Rajya Sabha MP from South Mumbai wrote on X.

"Mumbai is gasping for clean air. As a Mumbaikar and a public representative, I believe we deserve better. It is my duty as your MP to stand with you on this growing concern," Deora said in his post.

"Mumbai's air-pollution crisis is no longer a seasonal issue — it is a public-health emergency. India needs a nationwide war & a national consensus against air pollution. Mumbai is gasping for clean air. As a Mumbaikar & a public representative, I believe we deserve better."

Deora said that he has requested the Mumbai civic body to immediately stop construction and digging work until the Air Quality Index (AQI), improves to normal.

In a letter to BMC, Deora said that the economic capital of India's AQI had reached to 'unhealthy' category on November 22 with October 2025 being called the "most polluted month of the year." He claimed several areas in the city, including Mazagaon, have crossed AQI with 300, which is beyond the "unhealthy" limit.

Deora requested the civic body to restrict construction activities, road-digging, and excavation work, which increases pollution in the air. To deal with high AQI areas, he recommended fogging, roadside water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping.

He advised BMC to install real-time AQI monitors digital boards to monitor air pollution with war-wise. He said for zero-tolerance on repeat offenders, which include penalties and restrictions on applying for future tenders and permits.