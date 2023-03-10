IRCTC scam: ED conducting raids at 14 locations in Bihar

New Delhi, March 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday was conducting raids at more than 14 places, including the house of former MLA Abu Dojana in Bihar in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The raids started early this morning and are currently going on. A team of ED reached the house of Abu Dojana in Patna and is currently examining documents.

It has been alleged that when Lalu Prasad was serving as the Union Railway Minister, he allegedly committed corruption by demanding undue advantage. The group D post jobs were allegedly offered to those who transferred land in the name of Lalu Prasad's relatives and known persons.

