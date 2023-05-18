"Irreparable loss to politics": Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar condoles demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 18 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday condoled the passing away of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria saying that the demise is an irreparable loss to politics.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister of State and MP from Ambala Mr. Ratan Lal Kataria. He always raised his voice in the Parliament for the welfare of the society and the progress of the people of Haryana. His departure is an irreparable loss to politics. May God give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and give strength to the family in this difficult time. Om Shanti!" CM Khattar said in a tweet.

Ambala MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rattan Lal Kataria passed away at a government hospital in Chandigarh, his wife Banto Kataria said on Thursday.

The three times parliamentarian was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He had been under critical condition for the past few days.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP, in-charge Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb had reached Chandigarh PGI to inquire about the well-being of the 72-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery.

Condoling the demise, the former Tripura CM took to Twitter and said, "The demise of former Union MoS and Ambala MP Mr Rattan lal Kataria is very sad. Last night itself I met Kataria ji at PGI Chandigarh, his willpower was very strong even in her last moments. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the holy soul of Kataria ji and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss."

The last rites will be held today at 12 noon at the cremation ground in Manimajra, Chandigarh.

