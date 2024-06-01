Is MK Stalin keeping his options open by skipping INDIA bloc meeting?

Chennai, June 1 After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and President DMK M.K. Stalin said that he will skip the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether Stalin will step into his father’s shoes or not.

The DMK and the BJP have been unlikely allies in many ways. But it must also be remembered that both parties have worked together in the past and were allies for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

M.K. Stalin cited health reasons for skipping the meeting and deputed senior party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu as the party representative for the meeting. However, political analysts believe that Stalin skipped this all-important INDIA bloc meeting in order to keep his options open during the government formation at the Centre if there would be a hung parliament.

The meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled to be held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on June 1.

Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies C. Rajeev told IANS that deputing DMK Party Treasurer and senior leader T.R. Baalu to attend this all-important meeting is not enough.

“It seems that Stalin wants to give a clear message that he can remain neutral and keep his options open. In case there is a hung parliament, Stalin has other possibilities and being a shrewd politician he will try for other options. Let's keep the fingers crossed but Stalin opting for other possibilities cannot be ruled out,” Rajeev said.

A senior DMK leader told IANS that a regional political party can always scout for options in the Central government.

“Our party was in alliance with the BJP in the Vajpayee government and possibilities of such a move cannot be ruled out,” the senior leader said.

Psephologist C.K.R. Narasimhan told IANS that Tamil politicians have always tried for better political options for their existence and also for the existence of the state.

“Stalin skipping the INDIA bloc meeting cannot be necessarily due to the health issues. He clearly seems to be looking for other options. His father Kalaignar Karunanidhi had entered into alliances with the NDA in the past as well,” Narasimhan said.

He said that DMK as a political party need not ostracise an NDA government at the Centre for the better interests of the state.

A senior Tamil bureaucrat told IANS that in politics there are no strange partners and post-electoral alliances had taken place earlier also.

“If there is a possibility of the NDA falling short of a majority, Stalin should not shy away from extending support to the NDA but it will certainly come at a huge price,” the bureaucrat said.

He added that DMK has been out of power at the Centre for the last ten years and if there is a possibility to form the government at the Centre with NDA, Stalin should not think twice but support the NDA.

“Stalin can also provide external support to the NDA government,” he said.

