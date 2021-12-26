ISJK terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

According to the Inspector-General of Kashmir police, the deceased terrorist was involved in the killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Bijbehara Police Station.

The deceased terrorist has been identified as Faheem Bhat, a resident of Kadipora area.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: Neutralised terrorist identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag. He has recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at PS Bijbehara," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, two Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters.

( With inputs from ANI )

