ISKCON celebrates 40th Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 : The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrated the 40th Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival in Chennai on Sunday.

Officials said the Governing Body Commissioner (GBD) ISKCON, HH Bhanu Swami, presided over the Rath Yatra that rolled out with characteristic pomp and fervour.

The annual Rath Yatra, which rolled from Palavakkam ECR, would cover Neelankarai, Vettuvankeni, Injambakkam, and Akkarai near Goyal Marble ECR, officials said.

More than a thousand devotees participated in the annual chariot festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

"The recital of the devotional songs (Kirtan) will take place until 9.30 pm, after which the prasadam (food offering with divine blessings) will be distributed to the devotees," an official said.

The Rath Yatra is a calendar event celebrated with great enthusiasm and holds a special place in the hearts of the devotees.

Earlier, on June 21, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 'Rath Yatra' organised by the ISKCON temple in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dr Saha expressed the state's excitement and anticipation for the arrival of the Rath Yatra.

Praising the efforts of ISKCON in organising Rath Yatras worldwide, the chief minister expressed his gratitude towards the individuals associated with the organisation.

He said with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra, he was fortunate to pull the rope of the holy chariot in the Baradowali, Taltala area.

Despite heavy rainfall, the Rath Yatra saw a vibrant display of devotion and cultural fervour. Devotees, dressed in colourful traditional attire, pulled the decorated chariots through the streets of Agartala, accompanied by chanting and singing of devotional hymns.

The procession attracted a large number of locals and tourists who eagerly joined in the festivities.

