"Isn't electricity free in Uttar Pradesh?" Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at UP govt

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the alleged "price hike" for electricity and "power cuts" in the state.

The AAP National convenor also questioned why is the electricity not accessible in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state when it was being provided for free in the Capital.

"There are many power cuts in Uttar Pradesh. Isn't electricity free in Uttar Pradesh? On the contrary, electricity is very expensive in UP. Then why are there so many power cuts?" he said, taking a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, without taking any name.

Kejriwal was responding to a few posts on social media complaining about the lack of 24 uninterrupted power supply in the most populous state in the country.

Underlining his government's achievements, Kejriwal said his government, unlike in UP, is providing 24 uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi in Delhi.

"Electricity is also free in Delhi and it comes 24 hours. There is no power cut. Delhi has a government of educated professional honest people," Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Earlier in the year, the Delhi Cabinet unanimously approved the proposal to give a subsidy on electricity. Delhi Power and PWD Minister Atishi had announced that the government will continue to provide free electricity to the residents of Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor