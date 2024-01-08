Israel Embassy Says ‘Ready To Commence’ Desalination Program in Lakshadweep, Shares ‘Pristine’ Underwater Pics

On Monday, amid the controversy over derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country, the Israel Embassy shared photos and a video of Lakshadweep, India's smallest Union Territory. The Israel Embassy in India posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "We were in Lakshadweep last year upon the federal government's request to initiate the desalination program. Israel is ready to commence working on this project tomorrow. For those who are yet to witness the pristine and majestic underwater beauty of the Lakshadweep Islands, here are a few pictures showing this island's enchanting allure."

Israel Embassy Shares Stunning Photos and Video of Lakshadweep Amid India-Maldives Row

In the first week of January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited India’s Union Territory, Lakshadweep, and shared glimpses from his experience on social media, including participating in water sports. Following this, three now-suspended Maldivian Ministers posted distasteful remarks about India and Prime Minister Modi on social media. India summons Maldives envoy over derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

The derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sparked outrage on social media. Indian netizens have also expressed their dissatisfaction, threatening to boycott the Maldives, which heavily depends on India for tourism.