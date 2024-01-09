Israel-Hamas War: Priyanka Gandhi Condolences Demise of Al Jazeera Correspondent’s Son

Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday, January 9, sent her condolences to Al Jazeera Correspondent from Gaza in Palestine, Wael Al-Dahdouh, after his son Hamza Al-Dahdouh was killed in an Israeli strike. "My deepest condolences to @WaelDahdouh, for the loss of his eldest son @hamzadah1996, who has been killed in Gaza, and my infinite respect for @WaelDahdouh, one of the most courageous journalists in the world today. Despite his entire family being intentionally targeted and killed, he fights on, day after day undaunted, and continues to stand steadfast in the name of truth. #ceasefirenow", Priyanka tweeted.

The son of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh died on January 7 in an Israeli strike on Rafah, the Palestinian Mission to the UK reported, just months after the veteran reporter’s wife and two other younger children were also killed. According to the Arab News report, Hamza Al-Dahdouh, also a journalist, died alongside reporter Mustafa Thuraya in a direct air strike on their car in the southern Gaza Strip city. “Hamza was not just part of me. He was the whole of me. He was the soul of my soul. These are tears of sadness, of loss. These are tears of humanity,” his father said at his funeral, which circulated on social media. “I call on the world to look closely at what’s happening in Gaza.”

Earlier on October 27, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the killing of innocent people in the Gaza Strip. The Congress leader shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Even after the killing of 7000 people in Gaza, the cycle of bloodshed and violence did not stop. Out of these 7000 people, 3000 were innocent children." Priyanka further alleged that various international laws have been violated during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"There is no international law left which has not been violated. There is no such dignity which has not been violated. There is no such rule which has not been flouted. When will humanity wake up? After losing so many lives. After sacrificing so many children. Is the consciousness of being human left? Did it ever exist?" the Congress leader added.