Israel issues travel warning for citizens in India following blast near embassy in Delhi

The Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in India following a low-intensity explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 26. The blast, which occurred in a green belt area outside the embassy, is being investigated as a possible terror attack. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the heightened security situation has prompted the Israeli government to advise its citizens in India to exercise caution and take specific security measures.

According to a report of PTI, When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, We can confirm that around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation. The recommendations of the Israeli National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday, which come amid concerns of a recurrence of events, apply especially to New Delhi. Israeli nationals have been warned to try to avoid going to crowded places (malls and markets) and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis. They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places (including restaurants, hotels, pubs, etc).

The suggestions also advise against openly showcasing Israeli symbols, abstaining from participating in unsecured large-scale events, and refraining from publicizing itineraries, photographs, and real-time details of visits on social media. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, in a press statement earlier on Tuesday, said that there were no casualties in the explosion. The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces, the ministry said.

Following the explosion that occurred in a green belt area near the Central Hindi Training Institute adjacent to the embassy, teams from the Delhi Police's Special Cell, bomb disposal squad, and fire department swiftly responded to the scene. A comprehensive three-hour search operation was conducted in the vicinity.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also inspected the site, as reported by a senior police officer in New Delhi. Subsequent to the incident, security measures were intensified around the embassy and other Israeli establishments, as per official statements. After the incident, security was further beefed up around the embassy and other Israeli establishments, according to officials.

