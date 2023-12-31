ISRO Prepares for New Year Launch: XPoSat Mission Countdown Underway

The whole nation is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the New Year, Indian space research is also gearing up for an exciting new mission. To mark new year with full of excitement ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) has already initiated a countdown which will be extend into New Year's Day.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is poised to usher in 2024 with the launch of its first dedicated X-ray polarimetry mission, XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite). The PSLV-C58 rocket, standing 44 meters tall, will lift off from the first launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at 9:10 am IST on Monday, January 1, 2024.

XPoSat will carry two scientific payloads to a low Earth orbit. The POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) payload will measure the polarization parameters (degree and angle of polarization) of medium-energy X-ray photons (8-30 keV) emitted by astronomical sources. The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will provide spectroscopic information in the lower energy range (0.8-15 keV).

"XPoSat is the first dedicated satellite for X-ray polarization measurements in this range, and it has the potential to reveal fascinating insights into black holes and their interactions with surrounding stars," said Dr. S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO. "By analyzing the polarization of X-ray emissions, we can gain valuable information about the material ejected from a black hole as it engulfs matter from a companion star."

ISRO officials emphasized the scientific significance of the mission, stating, "The emissions from celestial objects like black holes and neutron stars are complex and challenging to understand. XPoSat will contribute significantly to this field by providing valuable data for years to come. The mission is expected to have a lifespan of five years."

The successful launch of XPoSat will mark a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey and solidify its position as a leader in X-ray astronomy research.