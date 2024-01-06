ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit: Former Chief Dr G Madhavan Nair Shares Insights on the Achievement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved its first success of 2024 by successfully entering the designated orbit on Saturday. This accomplishment marks the conclusion of a daring journey that commenced over four months ago from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad, signifying a remarkable triumph for India in the realm of space exploration. Reacting to this commendable achievement, Former ISRO Chief Dr G Madhavan Nair provided insights on ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya-L1 entering the Halo Orbit.

Dr G Madhavan Nair explained, "The thrusters will be fired in such a way that the spacecraft takes a stable orbit at the Lagrangian point from which the observation of the sun can be made uninterrupted, continuously for the next few years. The journey commenced in September, and while it is going towards the sun, most of the instruments have been calibrated, and they have sent some x-ray images as well as other particle counts. So that shows the spacecraft is in a healthy condition. And once it is in a stable orbit, it will be able to carry out the intended observation of the solar corona phenomena as well as the photosphere and the various activities, especially the solar winds and related radiation..."

PM Modi extended heartfelt message while announcing ISRO's 2024 first achievement. PM Modi tweeted, " "India achieves another milestone as the nation's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, successfully reaches its destination. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our scientists in undertaking one of the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. Our commitment to exploring new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity remains steadfast."