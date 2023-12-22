“It Is Bajrang Punia’s Personal Decision To Return Padma Shri”: Sports Ministry

The Sports Ministry on Friday stated that Bajrang Punia's decision to return his Padma Shri award in protest against Sanjay Singh's election as the Wrestling Federation of India president is a personal one, but they will still try to convince him to rethink the move.

Olympic medallist Bajrang decided to return the honour a day after Sanjay, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected to the top post at WFI. On Thursday, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by the close aide of Brij Bhushan won 13 of the 15 posts.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang, and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Sanjay's election, during which Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest. However, ministry sources said the WFI elections were conducted in a free and transparent manner.

"It is Bajrang Punia's personal decision to return Padma Shri. The WFI elections were held in a fair and democratic manner," a ministry official told PTI. "We will still try to persuade Bajrang to reverse his decision to return Padma Shri," he added.

Earlier today, Bajrang attempted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hand over a protest letter, mentioning his intention to return his Padma Shri award. However, he was stopped at Kartavya Path by Delhi Police officials since he didn't have any prior appointment.

Bajrang Punia's full statement while returning his Padma Shri Award

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister which he posted on X, Punia said, “Dear Prime Minister ji, hope your health is well. You must be busy in many work but I am writing this to draw your attention to what is happening to the wrestlers of the country. You must be aware that the women wrestlers of the country started a protest in January this year against Brij Bhushan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. I too had joined their protest. The protest stopped after the government promised strong action,” the Commonwealth Games medal winning wrestler wrote.

“But even after three months, there was no FIR against Brij Bhushan. So we took to the streets in April again so that the Delhi police would at least file an FIR against him. There were 19 complainants in January but the number came down to 7 by April. This means Brij Bhushan exerted his influence and forced the other 12 wrestlers to leave their protests,” he continued.

“Our protest went on for 40 days. There was much pressure on us during those days. Our protest site was vandalized and we were also not allowed to protest any more. We did not know what to do next so we went to immerse our medals in the Ganga. Then we were stopped by the farmer leaders and coaches. At that time a minister from your cabinet called us up and assured us justice. We also met the Union home minister who also promised us of justice. So, we stopped our protest,” the statement further stated.

“But in the election of the WFI on December 21, the federation came under Brij Bhushan once again. He himself said he would prevail over the federation like he did always. Coming under tremendous pressure, Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling,” Punia continued.

“We shed tears the entire night. We did not understand what to do, or where to go. The government has given us a lot. I was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019. I also received the Arjuna, Khel Ratna award. When I got these awards, I was on cloud nine. But today the sadness weighs more. And the reason is a woman wrestler left the sport because of her security,” the wrestler said.

“Sports have empowered our women athletes and changed their lives but the situation is such that the women who could have been the brand ambassadors of beti bachao, beti padhao are now leaving the sport. And we, the wrestlers who were ‘awarded’ could not do anything. I can’t live my life as a Padma Shri awardee while our women wrestlers are insulted. Hence I return this award to you,” the statement concluded.