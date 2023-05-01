"It is just a trailer...", Kamal Nath on senior BJP leader Nand Kumar Sai joining Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a senior BJP leader in Chhattisgarh Nand Kumar Sai joined the Congress party.

"It is just a trailer. Today, the public is very sad and senior BJP leaders are sad. It (referring to Sai joining Congress) is bound to happen," Nath told reporters here on Monday.

When he was asked whether any BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh is in touch with him, Nath replied, "I am not worried about the leaders, I need the grassroots workers."

Besides, the congress leader also slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the distribution of compensation amount to farmers for crop damage due to untimely rains and hailstorms in the state.

CM Chouhan should stop speaking and start giving compensation to the farmers, the former CM added.

Notably, Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran tribal leader Sai joined the Congress Party on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress state president Mohan Markam and Chhattisgarh PCC office in Raipur.

Sai on Sunday quit from the BJP. In his resignation letter, Sai had said that he resigned from the primary membership and all posts of BJP. He further said that his image was being tarnished and there were conspiracies against him in BJP.

Sai, a prominent tribal face in BJP, held several key positions. He served as the former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He was the Chhattisgarh BJP chief between 2003-2005. He was also the Madhya Pradesh (undivided) state party president from 1997-2000.

On the other hand, reacting to Kamal Nath's remark. Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "The statement of Kamal Nath shows his political immaturity. In today's politics, anyone can shift from one party to another. There is no achievement or loss of any particular party in this regard."

The upcoming 2023 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and 2024 Lok Sabha elections will show the mirror to the Congress party, Chaturvedi added.

