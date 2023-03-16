"It is really bad...": Mehbooba Mufti on Imran Khan's imminent arrest

Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 : Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the prevailing situation in Pakistan where police are attempting to arrest ex-prime minister Imran Khan was no different from Jammu and Kashmir where leaders have also been put behind bars post abrogation of Article 370.

"It's really bad (Pakistan police trying to arrest former PM, Imran Khan). Ex-ministers, Ministers are also being put behind bars here in our country. So it's not a different issue," says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The former CM was responding to queries asking her about the political turmoil in Pakistan where the police are attempting to arrest PTI Chairman and ousted Prime minister Imran Khan.

PDP Leader said the way federal investigative agencies were being "misused", and opposition leaders were put behind bars, which indicates that the prevailing situation here "can be compared" with Pakistan.

Mufti cited the example of former Delhi Depity chief minister Msh Sisodia who has been arrested by CBI during its probe into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

