It would have been better if commission formed to probe Odisha train accident: Digvijaya Singh on CBI investigating case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 : Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that it would have been better if a commission was formed to probe the Odisha train accident instead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The railway ministry says the train accident occurred due to signal interlocking, but it would have been better if a commission was set up for the inquiry which would have given its opinion after talking to all the people on every aspect," Singh said here.

"It has come to light that the warning of interlocking failure was given by a senior railway officer in February but it was not taken care of. So who will be the criminal accountable in CBI? I think they (railway ministry) want to get rid of it by proving someone guilty in the matter," Singh said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national president JP Nadda's remark about Rahul Gandhi that he is a mega mall of hatred, Singh said, "If there is a mega mall, then the way BJP has spread hatred in the country and the communal Muslim organisations. All these hate malls belong to them. We have a small shop of love, now we are getting its results slowly."

Besides, Singh further reacted to the other political parties which include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) eyeing to contest elections in the upcoming assembly polls to be held later this year.

He said let them come, they (the other political parties) would do as the BJP wanted.

Singh also claimed that the central government had put the security budget of the railways in the Vande Bharat train, in which only rich people would travel. When a cow collided with the armour of Vande Bharat, its engine got damaged.

Singh also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "PM Modi is suffering from a disease called Megalomaniac. He wanted to be seen alone in the camera frame everywhere. No leaders in India have such a disease."

