'It's good', says CM Nitish Kumar over Rajasthan's 5-member team visiting Bihar to observe liquor ban

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a team from Rajasthan who has visited the state to observe the liquor ban met him on Tuesday.

Notably, a five-member team from Rajasthan is on a visit to Bihar to study the liquor ban model of the state. The team will be visiting various districts of the state to observe the implementation of the liquor ban in Bihar.

"A team from Rajasthan has come. They have met me yesterday. They want to visit various places in order to observe. Teams had visited from many other states too for inspection. If they have come from Rajasthan also, it is good," said Kumar while speaking to the reporters here during his visit to Mithapur Mahuli road for inspection.

Additional Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit was also present along with the Chief Minister.

