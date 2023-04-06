"It's now why not Pulivendula", says Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 : Following the recent victory of the TDP in the Legislative Council elections, the former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said it is now not "why not 175' as has been stated by the YSRCP and it is now why not Pulivendula".

Pulivendula is a constituency of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the present MLA of the constituency.

Addressing the TDP Zone-1 meeting in the port city of Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu said that the recent victory of the TDP in the Legislative Council elections inspired the party leaders and the cadre. ''But this is only a sample and the real victory is much ahead. The people supported the TDP in the Council poll though the candidate was announced just 20 days in advance,'' he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, challenged the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and "dared" him to declare candidates for all 175 Assembly segments.

The TDP candidate won the election with 23 votes on March 23, he said and termed it as God's script. Chandrababu Naidu expressed satisfaction at the tremendous success of the Zone-1 party meeting and said that the response clearly indicates that the TDP is going to win the coming elections with a thumping majority.

A person should always walk on the ground but the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is walking in the sky and behind the screens, Chandrababu remarked and felt that the people will teach Jagan a fitting lesson and merge the YSRCP in the ocean. Jagan, who treated his own party MLAs so spitefully till the other day, now says that he will give them respect.

Jagan began feeling insecure as he is now certain that whenever the elections are held it is TDP that is going to come back to power, Chandrababu Naidu said. Observing that the TDP has the credit of playing a crucial role in national politics once, he felt that the party will always be in the hearts of the people.

Promising to develop Visakhapatnam as a global city, Chandrababu said that it is the TDP that came to the rescue of the people here when the Hud Hud cyclone hit the city. He called upon the people from North Andhra to defeat Jagan who did nothing for the region.

Except for threatening the people and grabbing their lands at gunpoint, what the YSRCP leaders did for this region, the TDP leader asked. Lands worth at least Rs 40,000 cr have been grabbed by these leaders, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu announced 40 per cent of Assembly seats to be allotted to the youth in the coming elections. He also said that the candidates too will be declared much earlier. Chandrababu called upon the leaders not to see the cadre but to see to it that the TDP flag wins.

