J-K: 2 killed terrorists in Srinagar encounter identified

Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) -- Rayees Ahmad Bhat, a former journalist, and C category terrorist Hilal Ah Rah -- were killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that one of the killed terrorists was carrying a media Identity Card (ID). Rayees Ahmad Bhat was earlier a journalist and was running an online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag, added the police.

"Bhat had terrorist ranks in 2021. Two FIRs were already registered against him for terror crimes," the police informed.

The second terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist, said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that the two terrorists killed in the encounter were involved in several recent terror crimes, including killings of civilians.

The police stated that the media card with one of the killed terrorists indicated misuse of the media identity.

"Rayees Ahmad Bhat, categorised among the local terrorists with allegiance to the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was carrying a media identity card (ID). It indicates a clear case of misuse of the media identity," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site, added the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor