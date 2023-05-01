J-K: 2 PoK nationals cross LoC, enter Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 : A man and son duo accidentally crossed the Line of Control and entered the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed officials.

According to officials, both of them are residents of PoK and were arrested by the army for crossing the LoC.

Tehsildar Akhtar Abbas Mir Naib said, "Yesterday 2 people entered our area. They were arrested by the Army and after questioning they were sent back today at 6:25 pm. Both were father and son. Both of them are residents of PoK."

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor