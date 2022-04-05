J-K: 28 member team leaves for dragon boat championships

Divisional Commissioner- Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole flagged off a 28 member dragon boat team of the Jammu and Kashmir Dragon Boat Association at Zabarwan Park on Tuesday.

The players would be participating in the National Championship, to be held at Alappuzha, Kerala between April 8 and April 10.

The Divisional Commissioner wished the best to the team.

"I wish the best wishes and hope that they end up winning a medal," said Pandurang K Pole.

"These players are residents of nearby areas of Dal Lake, and therefore they already are experienced in this game from childhood there. They have huge expectations to fill as they head out for the championships," said President, Dragan Boat Association, MS Punu.

Lauding the team's performance and practices, Voice President Dragan Board, Amir Ali said " The team has been really working hard for this championship and to win a gold medal. They look forward to reaching Olympic level competitions to represent the country and also Jammu and Kashmir."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor