J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.

The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

