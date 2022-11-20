J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

By ANI | Published: November 20, 2022 01:01 PM 2022-11-20T13:01:37+5:30 2022-11-20T18:35:02+5:30

As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir ...

J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered | J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

J-K: 3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

Next

As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.

The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : army Indian Army Two indian army Four indian army Host Four army An indian army Army to army `army India armed forces indian army