J-K: Anantnag Deputy Commissioner inspects Amarnath Yatra Transit Camps, directs officers for smooth conduct of Yatra- 2023

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 : The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Basharat Qayoom on Wednesday paid a visit to Yatra Transit Camps FCI Godown Mir Bazaar and Walnut Factory Qazigund and took comprehensive stock of arrangements and facilities to be made available for pilgrims of Yatra-2023.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned officers to work out modalities to augment the capacity to accommodate more pilgrims at Mir Bazaar Transit Camp.

According to an official statement, he also directed for the provision of good quality toilets in requisite numbers and parking areas with proper lighting facilities at all places.

"To ensure proper drainage of water, he asked the concerned R&B officers to install an efficient drainage system besides repairing the paths," the statement said.

He called for the creation of additional assets in tune with the landscape and surroundings.

The DC directed officers of line departments to augment the services and ensure every facility committed will be provided to the pilgrims. He further directed the SE Hydraulic to ensure the proper supply of water to the langars, toilets etc besides the drinking water to the transit camps.

He also directed the SE KPDCL to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity. EO MC Qazigund was directed to ensure the station, and hygiene of transit camps.

Later, the DC visited the tehsil office Qazigund and briefly reviewed its functioning besides taking stock of the ongoing works of the tehsil office Qazigund.

