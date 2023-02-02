J-K: Anantnag District Admin razes illegal shopping complex of jailed Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir

District Administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Thursday demolished an illegal shopping complex of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir.

Qazi Ahmed Yasir is a Kashmiri political leader, the former Mirwaiz of South Kashmir and a renowned scholar.

He was suspended from the post of Mirwaiz in 2018 after a purported video surfaced showing him in an obscene act with a woman. However, the case is being investigated by a body of socio, political, legal and religious activists from the Kashmir valley.

Since 2018 he has been in jail.

He was a member of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Earlier in a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also sealed the APHC head office in Rajbagh, Srinagar.

