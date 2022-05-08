J-K: Army organises 'Educative Health Forum' in Machhal to counsel women on health, education, govt schemes

As part of an initiative to celebrate the month of May as "Women Empowerment Month", the Indian Army organised an "Educative Health Forum" in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

As part of the forum, counseling sessions were organised to empower women on health issues, personal hygiene, maternal health issues, education, and various government schemes, said the Indian Army in a statement.

Comprising of nine villages, located in a remote area away from district headquarter, Machhal is decades behind in many social parameters and human development indices, said the Army.

"The Indian Army collaborated with Seema Sheriff, Health and Relationship Coach from Bengaluru to conduct these sessions at Machhal. This is the first time that such a step has been undertaken so close to the Line of Control," said the Indian Army's statement.

As per the statement, Seema visited Macchal, Dapbal, Katwar, Dudi, Tshuntwari, and Chakki villages on May 6 or 7 and conducted sessions regarding maternity health awareness and menstrual hygiene for more than 300 ladies all across the tehsil.

The women actively participated in the sessions and were very grateful for the education imparted by Seema. Such an initiative will go a long way in improving the women health and hygiene issues in this remote belt of Kupwara district, it said.

Machhal is the last tehsil located in the Northern part of the Kupwara district near the Line of Control.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor