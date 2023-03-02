J-K: Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Pulwama

The Army paid rich tributes to Sepoy Pawan Kumar who made the supreme sacrifice while performing an operational task in Potgampora, Pulwama on February 27.

On Tuesday, in a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, Maj Gen Vivek Dogra, Chief of Staff, Chinar Corps and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation.

According to the statement, Sepoy Pawan Kumar in a sheer act of bravery had overpowered a terrorist in hand-to-hand combat during a Cordon and Search Operation in Potgampora, Pulwama and was grievously injured.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries, making the supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

The deceased soldier is survived by his mother, Bhajun Dassi.

The mortal remains of the brave soldier are being moved for the last rites to his native place at Village Pithyt, Post Kinoo, Tehsil Rampur, District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will be laid to rest with full military honours.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being.

( With inputs from ANI )

