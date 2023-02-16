J-K: Army, Police foil infiltration bid; arms recovered from neutralised terrorist

An infiltrator has been neutralized in the Saidpora forward area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

Two rifles, ammunition, and currency notes have been also recovered from the encounter site, they said.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has neutralized one infiltrator," the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

Search for more such infiltrants in the area is still underway, police said.

Talking to ANI, Kupwara Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Mangas said, "J-K Police and Army intercepted an infiltration attempt by terrorists at night in the Saidpora area of Kupwara district and killed one terrorist. The search operations are underway. Two rifles, ammunition, and currency notes have been recovered from the encounter site."

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Army arrested an associate of the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of accused Showkat Ahmed, resident of Naina in Bhatpora.

The action was taken after receiving information regarding the delivery of a consignment of weapons in Pulwama area. A special team of police and Army (55RR) was immediately deployed covertly at different suspicious locations, police added.

A case has been registered in the Litter police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is in progress, police had informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

