J-K: Army releases 'Josh Talks' videos to inspire youth

The Army on Monday launched an online show to provide a platform and exposure to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and also to inspire them.

The Indian Army along with the team of Josh Talks has been motivating the youth to share their life experience in a short video that is uploaded to YouTube to encourage others.

According to the Lt.Gen D P Panday, the General Officer Commanding of the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, there are many youngsters who have done extremely well, inspite of the circumstances and have fought different battles to emerge as achievers.

"I thought it is very important for their stories to be heard across, not only in the country and the world, but also in Kashmir for the people to be inspired that while there is on the one side, the incorrect narratives is been run, yet these young men and women have broken the shackles to achieve what they've achieved for themselves, society, and the country," said D P Panday.

The Lt General informed that many stories have been recorded and uploaded to the platform and have got over a million hits.

One of the participants Wajahat Farooq, who was earlier a stone pelter, said "It is a platform where one can speak about what matters, talk about the achievements and tell their life story to the world."

"We had never gotten such an opportunity to express and talk about our life, so we are thankful for the Chinar Corps, Indian Army for making us coordinate with them (Josh Talks), where we could speak about our matters," Farooq added.

Another participant, Sajid Yousif, said the Josh Talks is the Indian version of TedX, where achievers were felicitated and people, who made India and Kashmir proud, came forward and spoke about their experiences.

"The army has always been on the forefront to provide a platform to the Kashmiri youths. And it seems that the gap between them and the youth has been significantly reduced, as the Army keeps on supporting the youth," said Yousif.

Rather Mehraj, who has been designated as the best Sarpanch of Jammu and Kashmir stated that it was because of the Army that he has become a role model today. He said, "The Army has supported me throughout; whenever I faced any difficulty as a Sarpanch."

( With inputs from ANI )

