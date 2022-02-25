J-K: Authorities at Dachigam National Park arrange food for endangered Kashmiri Stag following snowfall

Authorities of the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife department have made arrangements for food for the endangered Kashmiri stag or deer which is locally known as "Hangul" in the Dachigam National Park following a snowfall in the region.

The Hangul is the only surviving sub-species in the Indian subcontinent of the Red Deer family native to Europe. The magnificent mammal has been declared as a critically endangered species by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

"This year the months of December and January were almost dry. But for the last two days, climatic conditions have totally changed and the whole valley including Dachigam national park received a good snowfall. Hence we have geared up again to arrange food for 'Hangul' who come down to the Dachigam National Park in search of food. They are our animals and we are being careful and making sure that they get enough to eat," said Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden Central Division.

"Usually when the weather changes the wild animals adapt to it. But the Hangul are a critically endangered species and are indigenous to our area. Keeping this in mind, we have to take specific measures," added Hussain.

Fresh vegetables and salt licks have been placed in specific hotspots across the park for the Kashmiri stag which helps maintain the calcium level and survive during severe cold.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor