J-K: Bag containing gas cylinder, urea seized in Parimpora

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a suspicious bag containing a small gas cylinder and urea, informed officials.

The recovery was made from orchards under the Parimpora region in Srinagar on Sunday.

The bag was immediately seized by the police and further investigations into the case are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, The security forces on Saturday busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

According to an official statement, J-K Police and 23 RR Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of the tehsil Khari of the district.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," the statement said.

Arms and ammunition including 310 Ak-47 rounds (rusted condition), 30 9mm rounds (rusted condition), one 9mm Magazine, six Ak-47 magazines (rusted condition), one grenade, one tape recorder (rusted condition), one handset with antenna (rusted condition), two cassettes, three battery terminals, one negatives photo film (rusted/damaged) etc were recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

