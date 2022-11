J-K: Cache of arms recovered in Bandipora, 2 held

Two suspects were apprehended in a joint operation on Tuesday and a huge cache of arms were recovered in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said.

"On receipt of specific input, the area was cordoned and searches were conducted. 02 suspects were apprehended. 02xAK Rifles and war-like stores recovered," said Army officials.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

