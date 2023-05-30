J-K: Civilian succumbs to injuries after terrorists open fire in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 : A civilian from Udhampur succumbed to his injuries on Monday after terrorists opened fire at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, said the police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepu from Udhampur working at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag.

The police said that the deceased succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the hospital.

"We have launched a search operation. Further investigation into the matter is underway," they added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said an official statement on Saturday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terror associate was identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla.

During the search, police recovered one grenade from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Chandoosa police station, they added.

